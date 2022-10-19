OCT. 22, 7pm
Moose Lodge Open House
17335 U.S. 27, Minneola
In addition to the open house, these will be a dice run by the Moose Riders in support of the South Lake County Cancer Foundation. Anyone wishing to join the ride is welcome. Registration begins 8 a.m., at the lodge and kickstands up at 10 a.m. After the ride, at approximately 3 p.m., there will be a steak dinner available for purchase, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. There will also be musical entertainment. Come and find out what the Moose Lodge is about. All are welcome. Also, the lodge opens for business at noon.
NOV. 1, 4-7pm
Thanksgiving basket sign-up
St. Matthias Episcopal Church, 574 Montrose St.
=The parishioners of St. Matthias Episcopal Church in Clermont will providing a basket with all the traditional Thanksgiving trimmings along with a $20 Walmart Meat Gift Certificate to 125 needy families in the Clermont area. Registration will take place in the Church’s Parish Hall located on the corner of Montrose Street and Lake Avenue. Please bring Photo identification showing current address with you (i.e. driver’s license with current address). Resources are limited, registration on a first-come, first-serve basis.
NOV. 3, 6pm
Abundant Life Fundraising Gala
=Mission Inn Resort and Club/El Nuevo Mundo Ballroom
10400 County Road 48 • Howey-in-the-Hills
Enjoy a “decadent” three course meal, and incredible lineup of guest speakers. Formal attire requested with black tie preferable. A request is made for a full 12 seat table sponsorship at $1,500 per table. Please visit www.slpfcc.com to purchase. All proceeds will benefit the Southlake Pregnancy and Family Care Center
NOV. 5, 9am-2pm
Clermont Garden Cllub Plant Sale
=Clermont Garden Club • 849 West Ave.
The plants being offered are those grown by Garden Club members. In addition to plants are also gently-used garden tools, pots, bird feeders and other garden related items. There will also be raffles to to win member-created raffle baskets. The plant sale is one of the Club’s fundraisers for the year. Proceeds go towards the Club’s goal of educating its members (as well as all community residents) in their relationship to horticulture, conservation, environment, and the art of floral design.
NOV. 10
Pink Ribbon Ladies Breast Cancer Support Group
7 p.m.
National Training Center • 1935 Don Wickam Drive
The Pink Ribbon Ladies (breast cancer support group), sponsored by the Greater Clermont Cancer Foundation, has expanded its mission to include all women fighting and surviving any type of cancer. It meets the second Thursday of each month. For information, please contact Jennifer 407-394-6811, Roxie 352-406-4577 or Barbara 352-617-5590.
NOV. 12, 9-11:30am
Bike Safety
Clermont Arts & Recreation Center • 3700 U.S. 27
This program is for children ages 6-12. Learn about bicycle safety and participate in a number of activities scheduled by the Clermont Police Department.