ONGOING
First Friday of the Month Food Drive/Backpack giveaway
Islamic Center of Clermont
15020 Johns Lake Road• Starts 2:30 p.m.
Food drive takes place until all food distributed. For August, there will be a backpack giveaway for school students. Supplies are limited and will be donated on a first come, first serve basis. This month’s drive takes place Aug. 5
JULY 27
Wacky Wednesday Waterday
Marion Baysinger Memorial Library
756 W. Broad St.• Groveland
10:30 a.m. start
Free family event sponsored by Parks and Community Services.
Inflatable water slides and fun activities; C.A.R.E. Foundation birds
of prey and zoo moms.
Back to school
Hands of Hope America
Four Corners Community Center
16605 Sunrise Lake Blvd., Suite 3 • Clermont
5:30-7 p.m.
Free haircuts, vouchers, goodie bags, backpacks, assistance with school uniforms, school supplies, food, games, activities and more.
JULY 29-30
Midsummer book sale
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Cooper Memorial Library • Room 108
2525 Oakley Seaver Drive
Books include general fiction, mystery, romance, science-fiction, and biography. Also on sale are all types of non-fiction, including history, economics, business, religion, art, parenting, pets/animals, psychology, cookbooks, and many how-to books on a wide range of topics. There is also a large collection of music CDs, movie DVDs, and jigsaw puzzles.Sale item prices range from 25 cents to $2 on average, with a few classics and larger books slightly higher.
JULY 30
Project Kid connect backpack giveaway
Lake County Sheriff’s Office district office
15855 State Road 50
9 a.m.-noon
Join the Lake County Sheriff’s Office for a backpack and school supply giveaway. Also included will be food and drinks and activities, such as Dunk-a-Deputy.
Back to school bash
Oak Tree Baptist Church
7000 Green Isle Terrace Drive
11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Free school supplies will be given away, plus free haircuts, as well as fun activities for all ages, and lunch.
Backpack giveaway
Mascotte Charter School • 460 Midway Ave. • Mascotte
3-6 p.m.
The Mascotte PD in collaboration with Charity Across South Lake and Mascotte Charter School will be hosting a back to school bash while supplies last. Parents must be present with their child(ren). In addition, there will be ice trucks, food, free bike helmets. For more infornation, visit the City of Mascotte Facebook page.
ALSO: Charity Across South Lake is now acceptind donations for its school supply drives. Drop off locations include: Kim’s Cabbage Patch, Seacost Bank (Clermont), Dash Sports, Cagans Crossing.
Back to school bash
Oak Tree Baptist Church • 7000 Green Isle Terrace Drive
11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Free school supplies will be given away, plus free haircuts, as well as fun activities for all ages, and lunch.
JULY 31
Fabulous Flockers Cosmic Bowling
Clermont Bowling Center • 4 Westgate Plaza • 5-8 p.m.
Event to raise awareness about domestic violence. $40 per ticket includes: two hours of bowling, shoes, two raffle tickets and food. Limited tickets available. Drinks available for purchase. T-shirts: $15.
AUG. 6
Movies at the library
9:30 a.m.
Cooper Memorial Library • 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive
The library will show a recently released movie with free refreshments provided.
AUG. 7, 21
Breakfast with the VFW Auxiliary
8:30-11:30 a.m.
855 W. Desoto St.
Eat-in or takeout. Menu consists of three pancakes with three pieces of bacon or sausage, orange jucie and coffee; or two scrambled eggs with three pieces of bacon or sausage, toast, orange juice or coffee. A donation of at least $8 person is requested. The VFW Auxiliary Special: Three pancakes, two scrambled eggs with three pieces of bacon and sausage, toast, orange juice and coffee, for a donation of at least $10
AUG. 9
How to get published
4:30 p.m.
Cooper Memorial Library
2525 Oakley Seaver Drive
Best selling author Jack Castle will host a lecture that will guide authors through the process of preparing a novel as an e-book and in print for Amazon and marketing it online. The presentation will wrap with a Q&A session.
AUG. 25
Concert Series: Mountain Brew
5:30 p.m.
Cooper Memorial Library
2525 Oakley Seaver Drive
Enjoy Americana music from this local duo.
AUG. 27
Afternoon tea fundraiser
4-6 p.m.
Indigo Villages
13616 Laranja St.
Indigo Villages Inc., will be hosting an Afternoon Tea, and ladies are encouraged to wear their fancy hats or fascinators. Assorted teas and desserts will be served and there will be a special speaker, Barbara Gaines, who is an etiquette coach. There also will be a gift basket raffle. For more informaton call 386-479-4465.