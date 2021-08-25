Have an upcoming event? Let the News Leader know at least two weeks in advance. Email Managing Editor Steve Steiner at: ssteiner@clermontnewsleader.com
AUG. 25-SEPT. 10
The Clermont Police Department is now accepting applications for the certified police officer position.
The posting closes Sept. 10.
To apply, go to: www.joincpdfl.com
SEPT.11
The public is invited to join the Clermont Police Department on Sept. 11 starting 10 a.m. for the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 Memorial Ceremony.
The event will be held at the Arts and Recreation Center, 3700 U.S. Highway 27, Clermont.
There is no fee to attend but you must reserve your spot by clicking the link below as there is a seat limit: https://bit.ly/Sept11Reservation
The Clermont Police Department will be displaying a special 9/11 memorial vehicle during this event.
SEPT. 11
South Lake Art League of Clermont is sponsoring a community photo show. The reception for the photo show will be at 10 a.m. at the South Lake Art League, 776 W. Montrose St. in downtown Clermont.
Registration for the show must be postmarked by August 25. Registration forms with complete details are available at the South Lake Art League, or at: www.southlakeartleague.com.
SEPT. 18
Sips & Salsa Festival
2-10 p.m.
Waterfront Park
330 Third St.
SEPT. 18
Flying WILD workshop
10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Dade Battlefield Historic State Park
7200 Co Rd 603
Bushnell
Dade Battlefield Historic State Park is hosting a Flying WILD workshop that is open to both formal and nonformal educators. The workshop is a supplementary environmental education program emphasizing birds and bird conservation.
Flying WILD is geared toward educators who works with elementary and middle school students. It will focus on new teaching ideas for use in science, math, social studies, language arts, physical education, music, art and more. The workshop is free, and participating teachers are eligible for in-service credit.
A Curriculum Guide and support materials will be provided. Bring a bagged lunch.
Space is limited, so register early. Contact workshop facilitator Kristin Wood at Kristin.n.wood@Floridadep.gov or 352-793-4781.
SEPT. 25
Puttin’ Fore Paws Charity Golf Tournament
Registration/check-in: 7 a.m.
Shotgun start: 8 a.m.
$85 in advance
$100 day of tournament
To register: TheAnimalLeague/PuttinForePaws
At: Green Valley Country Club
14601 Green Valley Road
Clermont