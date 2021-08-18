Have an upcoming event? Let the News Leader know at least two weeks in advance. Email Managing Editor Steve Steiner at: ssteiner@clermontnewsleader.com
SEPTEMBER 11
The public is invited to join the Clermont Police Department on Sept. 11 starting 10 a.m. for the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 Memorial Ceremony.
The event will be held at the Arts and Recreation Center, 3700 U.S. Highway 27, Clermont.
There is no fee to attend but you must reserve your spot by clicking the link below as there is a seat limit: https://bit.ly/Sept11Reservation
The Clermont Police Department will be displaying a special 9/11 memorial vehicle during this event.
South Lake Art League of Clermont is sponsoring a community photo show. The reception for the photo show will be at 10 a.m. at the South Lake Art League, 776 W. Montrose St. in downtown Clermont.
Registration for the show must be postmarked by August 25.
Registration forms with complete details are available at the South Lake Art League, or at: www.southlakeartleague.com.
SEPTEMBER 18
Sips & Salsa Festival
2-10 p.m.
Waterfront Park • 330 Third St.
SEPTEMBER 18
Puttin’ Fore Paws Charity Golf Tournament
Registration/check-in: 7 a.m.
Shotgun start: 8 a.m.
$85 in advance
$100 day of tournament
To register: TheAnimalLeague/PuttinForePaws
At: Green Valley Country Club
14601 Green Valley Road
Clermont