During the past 24 years, Pig on the Pond Community Festival has grown into the largest event in south Lake County. That’s not an easy feat. In fact, it’s impossible unless you have extraordinary support from the community and a cause that’s worth that kind of loyalty.
And therein lies the secret to the success of Pig on the Pond: A caring community that enjoys coming together in a family-friendly, shared experience to help fund life-changing scholarships for deserving local students.
Besides raising funds for scholarships, Pig on the Pond also serves as a showcase and economic driver for Clermont. This year, people came from as far away as Tennessee and Texas!
More good news — in addition to funding our scholarship program, Pig on the Pond welcomes over a dozen local nonprofits. The festival is their biggest fundraiser, too. So, your support also means helping local high school bands, scout troops and other charities.
As president of Project Scholars, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit that hosts the event, I can tell you that our board is humbled at the continuing support we receive. So, I’m using this opportunity to thank the many people and organizations involved. Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to our sponsors, including our presenting sponsors, the City of Clermont and AdventHealth, as well as “The News Leader;” the Clermont City Council; the vendors; the entertainers, many of whom donated their services for the charity; the police, firefighters, paramedics, parks and recreation staff, and public services workers; and our incredible volunteers, which included many of our scholarship recipients and their mentors.
The early pioneers who settled Clermont had a vision of creating a “model town.” They would be pleased to see their dream came true. We are grateful and proud to be part of that history. Thank you for your continued support of Pig on the Pond Community Festival.