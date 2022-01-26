Keep Lake Beautiful (KLB) is inviting volunteers to help beautify Lake County by participating in a community cleanup and bulk trash collection event from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Jan. 29 in Groveland at Festival Park, located at Crittenden Street and North Main Avenue.
From this location participants will work in groups to help beautify Groveland’s downtown area. All volunteers can preregister online at www.lakecountyfl.gov/KLB or register in-person at the event to participate. Volunteer check-in begins at 8:50 a.m.
KLB will provide gloves, safety vests, trash pickers, trash bags and water to those helping to clean the community. Volunteers under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants are encouraged to wear proper attire, sunscreen, and insect repellent. Compliance with CDC guidelines is encouraged.
WASTE MOBILE UNIT
Lake County’s Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Unit will also be on site to accept household hazardous waste including paint, fuel, and more. Residents are encouraged to clean their homes and yards and dispose of household bulk trash items and excess trash. For residents dropping off items, social distancing and face coverings are encouraged while unloading if working with event staff.
WASTE TIRE AMNESTY DAY
Additionally, Lake County residents are invited to help combat mosquito populations and keep the community clean by participating in Waste Tire Amnesty Day on Saturday, Jan. 29.
Residents with photo I.D. and proof of address may dispose of up to 24 passenger car tires that measure 40 inches or less free of charge. Large commercial tires will not be accepted. Tires can be disposed of at the community cleanup event at Festival Park in Groveland from 9 a.m-noon or the Solid Waste Facility, 13130 County Landfill Road, Tavares from 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
Sponsored by Keep Lake Beautiful, Lake County Solid Waste and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the event seeks to reduce the number of unsightly waste tires that might be lying around yards, collecting water and creating ideal breeding grounds for disease-carrying mosquitos.
KEEP LAKE BEAUTIFUL
Since its launch, KLB has hosted or partnered on more than 30 projects including community and waterway cleanups, roadside litter pickups, neighborhood and school beautification events, tree plantings and household hazardous waste collection events. Keep Lake Beautiful encourages citizens to take action every day to improve and beautify our community environment.
Residents are also encouraged to use the county’s Litter Reporter website http://gis.lakecountyfl.gov/crowdsource/to help pinpoint areas in need of a cleanup. The Litter Reporter is viewable on mobile devices and desktop computers, and lets users submit data about a particular area, as well as attach corresponding photos. Keep Lake Beautiful will monitor submissions and propose cleanup efforts and community events as needed.
For more information about Keep Lake Beautiful, visit: www.lakecountyfl.gov/KLB.
Samantha Shylkofski is the Lead Public Information Officer for Lake County. She may be reached at: sshylkofski@lakecountyfl.gov