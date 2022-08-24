Donors and Friends of the Community Foundation of South Lake County,
It is with a mix of sadness and gratitude that I announce that Kathy Smith will be retiring as the Executive Director of the Community Foundation of South Lake County by the beginning of 2023.
Kathy joined our Foundation in 2013 as the Director of Donor Relations and in 2019 was formally elected by our Board to be our Executive Director. We are grateful to Kathy for her energy and dedication to our Foundation and for building a great deal of trust among our donors and community.
Over her career, Kathy worked closely with our staff and board and did a wonderful job connecting our Foundation not only to our community, but to other foundations that resulted in us securing approximately $10 million in assets and grants.
In addition, Kathy was responsible for establishing the Women’s Giving Alliance, a giving circle that allows women to be strategic philanthropists. Not only have they given over $200,000 to benefit women and children in South Lake, but they have also grown a healthy endowment that will allow their giving to go on forever.
Kathy oversaw the development of our Community Partnership Program which will strategically broaden our community outreach, donor base and grant making.
Kathy will continue working for our Foundation for the remainder of this year to ensure a smooth transition for our new executive director. Therefore, all of you will have plenty of time to wish Kathy well in her retirement, but I personally believe Kathy will find a way to remain connected to our community.
Our Board of Directors has engaged an executive search firm to assist in our search for the new executive director. We are fully committed to finding the right candidate to continue the mission of CFSLC and positively impact the South Lake community.
I want to thank all of you who have supported and continue to support our Foundation and our Board of Directors look forward to introducing you to our new executive director later this year.
Sincerely,
Michael Bucher, Board President