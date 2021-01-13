The Community Foundation of South Lake has awarded Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter with a $20,000 grant in support of critical home repairs through Habitat Lake-Sumter’s Preservation and Repair program. Preservation and Repair provides safety and accessibility modifications to cost-burdened homeowners.
Through Habitat Lake-Sumter’s Preservation and Repair program, homeowners are able to update houses they already own by receiving repairs to increase the safety, accessibility and beauty of the home. This allows Habitat Lake-Sumter to help maintain the affordable housing stock in the community and ensure that everyone has a decent place to live, according to the organization.
“Preservation & Repair has become a vital way Habitat Lake-Sumter addresses the affordable housing need in our community, annually providing access to home repairs and critical improvements for 45 families and individuals. Due to the economic impact of COVID-19, the number of families to be served faced significant decrease. However, thanks to the support of the Community Foundation of South Lake, Habitat Lake-Sumter will maintain safe, decent and secure housing for low-income families in South Lake,” the organization shared in a statement.