Since 1995, the Community Foundation of South Lake County has helped community-minded people reach their philanthropic goals and connected them to the important needs in the south Lake community.
“Though the 25th anniversary celebration was originally planned for April, we pivoted in order to focus on responding to the COVID-19 crisis and the many needs it created in our community,” said executive director Kathy Smith. “We launched an emergency fund to support neighbors in need. This grant funding made a huge difference for local nonprofits.”
Over the past five months, the foundation has released more than $180,000 in grant funding to 15 local nonprofit organizations caring for those most affected by the pandemic.
The foundation’s focus has been on food insecurity, rental and utility assistance and the elderly: The foundation provided funding to get over 140,000 meals to the community, 60 families received rental assistance and eight families received utility assistance, and a grant to the elderly is helping 63 South Lake seniors with basic needs for the next six months.
According to the foundation, “These times have called for extraordinary measures to provide help to those in need on a higher level than we’ve ever experienced. Our original budget for this year allowed for $76,000 in grant funds to be distributed to our local nonprofit organizations providing important and essential services. By leveraging the existing relationships we have developed with donors, other private foundations and like-minded organizations, we have been able to grant $186,000 into our community, thus far. In addition, our regular grant cycle has just opened, and we are planning on distributing another $69,000 in grants by the end of September.”
To commemorate its 25th anniversary, Community Foundation of South Lake introduced a new logo to represent it as a living, breathing, growing entity supporting community. For more information about the organization, visit www.cfslc.org or call 352-394-3818.