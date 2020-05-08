The Community Foundation of South Lake County activated its Disaster Relief Fund last month to meet critical needs during the Covid-19 pandemic. As a funder to nonprofit organizations providing essential services in Lake County, the foundation quickly mobilized its resources, streamlined its grant application and solicited the nonprofit organizations to submit for funding.
The first round of grants has been awarded to eight nonprofit organizations meeting local needs There will continue to be additional need for funding throughout the next several months. Grants awarded during the pandemic focus on food security, rent and utility assistance, and seniors in need during this time.
To support the Community Foundation’s response to critical needs during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Morgridge Family Foundation announced a $25,000 Challenge Match. For every dollar given to Disaster Relief Fund, it will be matched through this grant, allowing donors to double their donations up to $25,000.
The Community Foundation of South Lake County is a nonprofit organization with the mission to “Serve our community through the connecting of resources and intentional philanthropic giving.” If you are able to give at this time, your donation directly supports local health and human service organizations, particularly as they experience a surge in demand for support services. Consider giving to the Disaster Relief Fund during this challenging time. For more information, visit http://cfslc.org.