Grant comes from Live Well Foundation of South Lake
The Community Foundation of South Lake County (CFSLC) was presented a $1,000,000 grant from the Live Well Foundation of South Lake at the Aug. 20 South Lake Chamber of Commerce breakfast.
The purpose of this grant is to establish a permanent fund that will allow the CFSLC to address issues surrounding health and wellness for the residents of our community.
“We are delighted we awarded this grant and have no doubt it will provide positive outcomes for the residents of South Lake,” sate Dr. Kasey Kesselring, board chairwoman of the Live Well Foundation of South Lake, which sees the Community Foundation as an integral partner as both organizations work together to meet the needs of residents in the South Lake community. “Working alongside the Live Well Foundation, with this fund, the CFSLC will be able to address and fund smaller programs providing valuable programming that address health issues.
”Our Community Foundation is so appreciative and grateful for the Live Well Foundation’s generous financial contribution that will allow us to invest in our local non-profit organizations that provide a variety of critical services to our community,” said Mike Bucher, board chairman of the FFSLC. “This type of investment shows the synergy between the two foundations and how they will work together to impact the health and wellness of our entire community “
Bucher added that if people wanted to learn more — especially how they can help — to visit its website at CFSLC.org.
“We love partnering with all philanthropically motivated donors who want to invest in our community,” he said. “We are here to assist you with your giving goals and can help those who want to be strategic and impactful with their giving.
ABOUT THE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF SOUTH LAKE COUNTY
The Community Foundation, established in 1995 as a 501(c)(3) and the mission is to “Serve our community through the connecting of resources and intentional philanthropic giving.” Our goal is to serve, connect and give.
ABOUT THE LIVE WELL FOUNDATION OF SOUTH LAKE
The Live Well Foundation of South Lake is dedicated to bettering the quality of life through improved health and wellness. Live Well Foundation of South Lake is governed by a 12-member Board of Directors comprised of senior leaders in South Lake County from healthcare, financial management and operations, education, and other professions.
The foundation’s mission is to inspire, through grant-making, sustainable initiatives that enhance the health and wellness of the South Lake community.
Founded in 2019, the Live Well Foundation of South Lake intends to be a long-term partner in bringing more healthcare choices and healthier lifestyle services to the people of South Lake County.
Kathy Smith is the executive director of the Community Foundation of South Lake. She can be reached via email: kathy@cfslc.org, or phone: 352-394-3818.