The Community Foundation of South Lake has scholarships available to high school seniors attending any of the five high schools in South Lake County:
• East Ridge • Lake Minneola• South Lake• Real Life Academy• Montverde Academy
Students need to complete one online application in order to qualify for a scholarship.
However, time is running out and the deadline for applications is 9 p.m., March 1.
TO APPLY
Go to: https://cfslc.org/scholarships/
(Project Scholars is just one of the scholarships available.)
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Call CFSLC at 352-394-3818, or email the support services coordinator at: Jamie@cfslc.org
ABOUT THE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF SOUTH LAKE
The Community Foundation, established in 1995 as a 501(c)(3) and the mission is to “Serve our community through the connecting of resources and intentional philanthropic giving,” said Kathy Smith. “Our goal is to ‘SERVE, CONNECT and GIVE.’”
To find out more how you can make a difference now and forever. To learn more,, email: foundationinfo@cfslc.org
Kathy Smith is the executive director of the Community Foundation of South Lake. She may be reached at kathy@cflsc.org