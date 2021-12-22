Shaina Keough, Community Event Specialist for Community Health Centers was guest speaker at the Kiwanis of Clermont meeting held Dec. 7.
Keough outlined the mission statement of the organization and defined the high quality, affordable medical, pediatric, dental, women’s health and pharmacy care that Community Health Centers (CHCFL) offer.
Locations can be found throughout Central Florida, including the Groveland location at 1296 W. Broad St., Groveland.
ABOUT THE KIWANIS OF CLERMONT
The civic group meets 11:30 a.m., Tuesdays, at Green Valley Country Club, 14601 Green Valley Blvd., Clermont each Tuesday at 11:30 AM. There also is a meeting 5:30 p.m., the fourth Tuesday of each month at the IHop, 2589 U.S. 27 South.