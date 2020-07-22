A new medical center in the Four Corners area of south Lake County has opened to provide primary healthcare services to insured, uninsured, underinsured and underserved children and adults. The center offers pediatrics, family medicine, gynecology, pediatric dental, emergency adult dental, optometry and behavioral health services. In addition, the center offers an on-site lab and low-cost pharmacy.
“Our new center will be accessible for everyone, regardless of insurance status or income, and our team is excited to share the quality and compassion that we have been providing the central Florida community since 1972,” said CHC president and CEO Debra Andree, M.D.
CHC operates 13 other centers throughout central Florida and accepts Medicaid, Medicare and most private insurance plans. A sliding discount program, based on family size and income, is available for those meeting income guidelines. To schedule an appointment at any CHC location, or for more information, call 352-314-7400 or visit www.chcfl.org.
The new location is at 905 Cagan View Road, Clermont. Center hours are Monday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Friday: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.