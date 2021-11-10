Adjustments proposed for School Board member districts, public hearings scheduled

 

Nov. 8/Dec. 13

6 p.m.

Lake County School District Office

201 W. Burleigh Blvd.

Tavares

The Lake County School Board will host public hearings on Nov. 8 and Dec. 13 for the proposed adjustment of School Board member districts based on 2020 U.S. Census Bureau Data, as required by law. District adjustments will be considered on the following dates:

Monday, Nov. 8 — First public hearing during the Discussion portion of the regular School Board meeting. No vote will be taken.

Monday Dec. 13 — Second public hearing and adoption of resolution during the Discussion portion of the School Board meeting. Board members will vote at this meeting. 

The proposed district adjustment map is available at https://bit.ly/31DEB9z

 

Now until December 12

Scott’s Maze Adventures

Long & Scott Farms • 26216 County Road 448A

Mount Dora

 

Saturdays: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sundays: noon-5 p.m.

Night hours: 6-10 p.m. on the following dates: Oct. 16, 23, 30; Nov. 6, Nov. 13

Admission: (ages four and up): $15

For more information, visit: www.longandscottfarms.com

 

CLERMONT

November 10

Coffee with a Cop

8:30 a.m.

Just Love Coffee

1615 State Road 50, Suite 400

 

Autumn Jazz Concert: Music Remembrance Jazz Trio

5:30-6:30 p.m.

Cooper Memorial Library

2525 Oakley Seaver Drive

 

November 15

Opera @ the Library

1:45 p.m.

Cooper Memorial Library

2425 Oakley Seaver Drive

The Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library will host a special showing of Giacomo Puccini’s final opera “Turandot” as part of its series.

 

November 18

Tea at the Library

2 p.m.

Cooper Memorial Library

2425 Oakley Seaver Drive

The Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library will host this event. Reservation is required for this relaxing afternoon tea experience of hot tea and a wonderful menu of sweets and savories. 

 

December 16

Coffee with a Cop

8:30 a.m.

City Hall Park

685 W. Montrose

 

MINNEOLA

December 11

Fourth Annual Moonlight Christmas Parade

Time: TBA

Parade starts on Main Street

Minneola

Flyers will go out to schools, specifically Lake Minneola High School and Clermont Middle School bands

 

