Adjustments proposed for School Board member districts, public hearings scheduled
Nov. 8/Dec. 13
6 p.m.
Lake County School District Office
201 W. Burleigh Blvd.
Tavares
The Lake County School Board will host public hearings on Nov. 8 and Dec. 13 for the proposed adjustment of School Board member districts based on 2020 U.S. Census Bureau Data, as required by law. District adjustments will be considered on the following dates:
Monday, Nov. 8 — First public hearing during the Discussion portion of the regular School Board meeting. No vote will be taken.
Monday Dec. 13 — Second public hearing and adoption of resolution during the Discussion portion of the School Board meeting. Board members will vote at this meeting.
The proposed district adjustment map is available at https://bit.ly/31DEB9z.
Now until December 12
Scott’s Maze Adventures
Long & Scott Farms • 26216 County Road 448A
Mount Dora
Saturdays: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sundays: noon-5 p.m.
Night hours: 6-10 p.m. on the following dates: Oct. 16, 23, 30; Nov. 6, Nov. 13
Admission: (ages four and up): $15
For more information, visit: www.longandscottfarms.com
CLERMONT
November 10
Coffee with a Cop
8:30 a.m.
Just Love Coffee
1615 State Road 50, Suite 400
Autumn Jazz Concert: Music Remembrance Jazz Trio
5:30-6:30 p.m.
Cooper Memorial Library
2525 Oakley Seaver Drive
November 15
Opera @ the Library
1:45 p.m.
Cooper Memorial Library
2425 Oakley Seaver Drive
The Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library will host a special showing of Giacomo Puccini’s final opera “Turandot” as part of its series.
November 18
Tea at the Library
2 p.m.
Cooper Memorial Library
2425 Oakley Seaver Drive
The Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library will host this event. Reservation is required for this relaxing afternoon tea experience of hot tea and a wonderful menu of sweets and savories.
December 16
Coffee with a Cop
8:30 a.m.
City Hall Park
685 W. Montrose
MINNEOLA
December 11
Fourth Annual Moonlight Christmas Parade
Time: TBA
Parade starts on Main Street
Minneola
Flyers will go out to schools, specifically Lake Minneola High School and Clermont Middle School bands