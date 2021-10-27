NOW until DEC. 12
Scott’s Maze Adventures
Long & Scott Farms
26216 County Road 448A • Mount Dora
Saturdays: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sundays: noon-5 p.m.
Night hours: 6-10 p.m. on the following dates: Oct. 16, 23, 30; Nov. 6, Nov. 13
Admission: (ages four and up): $15
For more information, visit: www.longandscottfarms.com
CLERMONT
OCT. 29
Clermont Police Department Drive-thru Trunk or Treat
5-7 p.m.
Arts and Recreation Center • 3700 U.S. 27
OCT. 30
Annual Downtown Clermont Harvest Festival
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
There will be a costume contest, kidzone, 150+ vendors, food trucks, music and more
OCT. 31
Howl-o-Ween Pet Parade and Costume Contest
Corner of Seventh Street and Montrose
Hours: Registration starts 10am • Parade starts at noon
All pets are welcome. Special guest: Rhubarb the Bear. Music provided by DJ Chas.
Sponsored by The Animal League
NOV. 7
Fourth Annual Papa’s Diner Car Show
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
626 State Road 50
This is a free event and will serve as a fundraiser for the annual Chief Carle L. Bishop Legacy Scholarship Fund. It will include a regular raffle as well as a 50-50 raffle. Plus ticket holders can sit in new Corvettes. For more information visit: www.KCOSL.org
NOV. 10
Coffee with a Cop
8:30 a.m.
Just Love Coffee • 1615 State Road 50, Suite 400
DEC. 16
Coffee with a Cop
8:30 a.m.
City Hall Park • 685 W. Montrose
MINNEOLA
OCT. 23
Kid’s Safe Night Out
4:30-5 p.m.: Volunteers please arrive at Minneola Trailhead Park
5:30 p.m.: Event opens to public
NOV. 6
Commissioner’s Cup and First Responders Benefit Games
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Minneola Athletic Complex
1300 Fosgate Road • Minneola
This is a fundraiser honoring three fallen law enforcement officers; two with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, one with the Clermont Police Department. Games will pit the Lake County Sheriff’s Office vs the Clermont Police Department, and the Lake County Fire Department vs the Clermont Fire Department
DEC. 11
Fourth Annual Moonlight Christmas Parade
Time: TBA
Parade starts on Main Street
Minneola
Flyers will go out to schools, specifically Lake Minneola High School and Clermont Middle School bands