NOW until DEC. 12

 

Scott’s Maze Adventures

Long & Scott Farms

26216 County Road 448A • Mount Dora

Saturdays: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sundays: noon-5 p.m.

Night hours: 6-10 p.m. on the following dates: Oct. 16, 23, 30; Nov. 6, Nov. 13

Admission: (ages four and up): $15

For more information, visit: www.longandscottfarms.com

CLERMONT

OCT. 29

Clermont Police Department Drive-thru Trunk or Treat

5-7 p.m.

Arts and Recreation Center • 3700 U.S. 27

 

OCT. 30

Annual Downtown Clermont Harvest Festival

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

There will be a costume contest, kidzone, 150+ vendors, food trucks, music and more 

OCT. 31

Howl-o-Ween Pet Parade and Costume Contest

Corner of Seventh Street and Montrose 

Hours: Registration starts 10am • Parade starts at noon

All pets are welcome. Special guest: Rhubarb the Bear. Music provided by DJ Chas. 

Sponsored by The Animal League

 

NOV. 7

Fourth Annual Papa’s Diner Car Show

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

626 State Road 50

This is a free event and will serve as a fundraiser for the annual Chief Carle L. Bishop Legacy Scholarship Fund. It will include a regular raffle as well as a 50-50 raffle. Plus ticket holders can sit in new Corvettes. For more information visit: www.KCOSL.org

 

NOV. 10

Coffee with a Cop

8:30 a.m.

Just Love Coffee • 1615 State Road 50, Suite 400

 

DEC. 16

Coffee with a Cop

8:30 a.m.

City Hall Park • 685 W. Montrose

MINNEOLA

 

OCT. 23 

Kid’s Safe Night Out

4:30-5 p.m.: Volunteers please arrive at Minneola Trailhead Park

5:30 p.m.: Event opens to public

 

NOV. 6

Commissioner’s Cup and First Responders Benefit Games

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Minneola Athletic Complex

1300 Fosgate Road • Minneola

This is a fundraiser honoring three fallen law enforcement officers; two with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, one with the Clermont Police Department. Games will pit the Lake County Sheriff’s Office vs the Clermont Police Department, and the Lake County Fire Department vs the Clermont Fire Department

 

DEC. 11

Fourth Annual Moonlight Christmas Parade

Time: TBA

Parade starts on Main Street

Minneola

Flyers will go out to schools, specifically Lake Minneola High School and Clermont Middle School bands

 

