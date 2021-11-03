NOW until DEC. 12

Scott’s Maze Adventures

Long & Scott Farms

26216 County Road 448A • Mount Dora

Saturdays: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sundays: noon-5 p.m.

Night hours: 6-10 p.m. on the following dates: Nov. 6, Nov. 13

Admission: (ages four and up): $15

For more information, visit: www.longandscottfarms.com

CLERMONT

NOV. 7

Fourth Annual Papa’s Diner Car Show

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

626 State Road 50

This is a free event and will serve as a fundraiser for the annual Chief Carle L. Bishop Legacy Scholarship Fund. It will include a regular raffle as well as a 50-50 raffle. Plus ticket holders can sit in new Corvettes.  For more information visit: www.KCOSL.org

 

NOV. 10

Coffee with a Cop

8:30 a.m.

Just Love Coffee • 1615 State Road 50, Suite 400

 

DEC. 16

Coffee with a Cop

8:30 a.m.

City Hall Park • 685 W. Montrose

MINNEOLA

OCT. 23 

Kid’s Safe Night Out

4:30-5 p.m.: Volunteers please arrive at                      Minneola Trailhead Park

5:30 p.m.: Event opens to public

 

NOV. 6

Commissioner’s Cup and First Responders        Benefit Games

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Minneola Athletic Complex

1300 Fosgate Road • Minneola

This is a fundraiser honoring three fallen law enforcement officers; two with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, one with the Clermont Police Department. Games will pit the Lake County Sheriff’s Office vs the Clermont Police Department, and the Lake County Fire Department vs the Clermont Fire Department

 

DEC. 11

Fourth Annual Moonlight Christmas Parade

Time: TBA

Parade starts on Main Street

Minneola

Flyers will go out to schools, specifically Lake Minneola High School and Clermont Middle School bands

 

 

MONTVERDE

NOV. 5-7

41st Annual Montverde Day Carnival                and Musical Festival

Kirk Park

17436 Division St.

Free parking and admission

Event includes live music, food, midway, vendors, contests, raffles, pony rides, petting farm, dancing, car and truck show.

Hours:

Friday, Nov. 5: 6-11 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6: 9 a.m.-11 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 7: noon-9 p.m.

Montverde

 

OAKLAND

NOV. 4

Coffee with the town manager (final one for 2021)

9 a.m. Via Zoom

This is an opportunity to ask questions and share thoughts and ideas about various topics affecting Oakland. 

Join by visiting: bit.ly/OaklandTownCoffee  

Meeting ID: 829 2686 3680 • Passcode: 773809

One tap mobile

+16465588656,,82926863680#,,,,*773809# US (New York)

 

