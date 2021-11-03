NOW until DEC. 12
Scott’s Maze Adventures
Long & Scott Farms
26216 County Road 448A • Mount Dora
Saturdays: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sundays: noon-5 p.m.
Night hours: 6-10 p.m. on the following dates: Nov. 6, Nov. 13
Admission: (ages four and up): $15
For more information, visit: www.longandscottfarms.com
CLERMONT
NOV. 7
Fourth Annual Papa’s Diner Car Show
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
626 State Road 50
This is a free event and will serve as a fundraiser for the annual Chief Carle L. Bishop Legacy Scholarship Fund. It will include a regular raffle as well as a 50-50 raffle. Plus ticket holders can sit in new Corvettes. For more information visit: www.KCOSL.org
NOV. 10
Coffee with a Cop
8:30 a.m.
Just Love Coffee • 1615 State Road 50, Suite 400
DEC. 16
Coffee with a Cop
8:30 a.m.
City Hall Park • 685 W. Montrose
MINNEOLA
OCT. 23
Kid’s Safe Night Out
4:30-5 p.m.: Volunteers please arrive at Minneola Trailhead Park
5:30 p.m.: Event opens to public
NOV. 6
Commissioner’s Cup and First Responders Benefit Games
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Minneola Athletic Complex
1300 Fosgate Road • Minneola
This is a fundraiser honoring three fallen law enforcement officers; two with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, one with the Clermont Police Department. Games will pit the Lake County Sheriff’s Office vs the Clermont Police Department, and the Lake County Fire Department vs the Clermont Fire Department
DEC. 11
Fourth Annual Moonlight Christmas Parade
Time: TBA
Parade starts on Main Street
Minneola
Flyers will go out to schools, specifically Lake Minneola High School and Clermont Middle School bands
MONTVERDE
NOV. 5-7
41st Annual Montverde Day Carnival and Musical Festival
Kirk Park
17436 Division St.
Free parking and admission
Event includes live music, food, midway, vendors, contests, raffles, pony rides, petting farm, dancing, car and truck show.
Hours:
Friday, Nov. 5: 6-11 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 6: 9 a.m.-11 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 7: noon-9 p.m.
Montverde
OAKLAND
NOV. 4
Coffee with the town manager (final one for 2021)
9 a.m. Via Zoom
This is an opportunity to ask questions and share thoughts and ideas about various topics affecting Oakland.
Join by visiting: bit.ly/OaklandTownCoffee
Meeting ID: 829 2686 3680 • Passcode: 773809
One tap mobile
+16465588656,,82926863680#,,,,*773809# US (New York)