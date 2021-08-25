In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the events of 9-11, the city will be observing the date of the tragic event starting 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Clermont Arts and Recreation Center, 3700 U.S. Highway 27 South.
“Clermont will never forget the tragedy of 9/ll,” said Mayor Tim Murry. “It’s important to honor the First Responders, all who lost their lives and those still suffering today.”
Special guest speakers will include Murry, Police Chief Charles Broadway, Fire Chief David Ezell and New York City Fire Department (Ret.) Lt. Billy Pickett, as well as (Ret.) Supervising Fire Marshal Pete Capece.
“Our First Responders, true heroes, selflessly put their own lives at risk for people every single day,” said Broadway, a former N.Y.C. police detective who responded to Ground Zero and assisted with search and recovery efforts. “It’s an honor to serve this city as the police chief.
“Collectively as a community, we will continue to honor and recognize the men and women who are no longer with us because of the terrorist acts on U.S. soil,” he said.
The Clermont Fire, Police and U.S. Naval Sea Cadets Corps honor guards will participate, as well as the City of Mount Dora Pipes and Drums.
Clermont Police Chaplain Mike Saxe will lead the invocation; Saxe is a retired N.Y.C. police officer and 9/11 First Responder.
Central Florida native and country music entertainer Patrick Gibson will sing the National Anthem, along with his original song, “The American Prayer.”
“It has been 20 years since the U.S. was attacked in an attempt to crush the American spirit, an attack that killed 343 firefighters,” said Ezell. “Ceremonies like this one allow us to honor the memory of our brothers and sisters who gave their lives, as well as ensuring their legacy is never forgotten and continues to live on in our next generation of First Responders.”
The ceremony will include various demonstrations, such as the ringing of a ceremonial bell and a 21-gun salute by the South Lake County Marine Corps League Detachment 1120. Local musician Allen Venezio will help close the ceremony while playing “Taps.”
Outside, a special Clermont Police 9/11 memorial vehicle will be showcased. Also, a Clermont Fire ladder truck will display a large American flag.
Admission to the ceremony is free. However, seats are limited and tickets must be reserved ahead of time for entry. Visit: https://bit.ly/Sept11Reservation.
Uniformed personnel, veterans and First Responders are invited to a free, small reception, with food provided by Sonny’s BBQ in the Clermont Room immediately following the ceremony. Tickets for the reception are required and can be picked up in the main lobby on the day of the ceremony.