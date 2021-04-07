The Morgridge Family Foundation has again partnered with the Community Foundation of South Lake to provide an additional $70,000 in funding to nonprofit organizations addressing the growing needs as a result of COVID-19. Grant recipients are FAITH Neighborhood Center, LovExtension, The Central Florida Hope Center and Hands of Hope America.
This grant will allow CFSLC to provide additional funding to food pantries, supporting low-income families and those affected economically by COVID-19 in Mascotte, Groveland, Clermont, Minneola, Montverde and Four Corners.
Over the past year, CFSLC, alongside donors and community partners MFF and the Live Well Foundation of South Lake, have focused on providing resources for the most vulnerable populations.
“We have worked with local nonprofits who have distributed thousands of meals for those in need of food. If you would like to donate to these efforts, please go to www.cfslc.org so that you can join us in helping your neighbors in need,” the foundation said in a news release.
The Community Foundation, established in 1995 as a 501(c)(3), has a mission to “Serve our community through the connecting of resources and intentional philanthropic giving.”
For more information, email: foundationinfo@cfslc.org.