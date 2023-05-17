After nation-wide controversy regarding drag queens, our local community came out in force to support the Clermont Performing Arts Center’s Main Stage Theater’s Golden Gals show this past weekend.
The original Golden Girls was one of the most popular Emmy and Golden Globe awarded TV comedy shows of the 80’s and 90’s.
This more recent stage production, the Golden Gals live show, tells the story of four older single women who share a house in Miami while experiencing all of life’s challenges from romance to love.
It is produced by Fruit Wine Productions who started out with a simple idea, of how they can present drag entertainment in a fun, new way. Today, the show is so popular they perform all over the United States.
The Clermont Performing Arts Center is back for a new season. Some of the top upcoming acts include The Rusty Wright Band, a Stevie Ray Vaughn Tribute, Absolute Queen, a Glen Campbell tribute and a Rod Stewart tribute later this year.
For a full schedule of all the shows planned for the rest of the year, visit https://clermont performing arts.com or call 352-394-4800 for more details and tickets. CPAC is located at 3700 South US Highway 27, Clermont.