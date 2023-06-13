A new hairstyling and beauty salon in Clermont is looking for talented hair stylists to fill their booth rental stations.
New Wave Beauty recently celebrated its grand opening in Downtown Clermont with a special ceremony shared by the South Lake Chamber of Commerce.
This spacious new full-service hairstyling salon provides a wide range of services including haircutting, colors, highlights, lowlights, balayage, hair extensions, wefts, perms, cosmetics and wax facial hair removal.
Staff also offer wedding and special event hairstyles with make-up services.
Patrick Bianchi of VP Development who owns the salon, said that they are looking for experiences hairstylists to fill their 18 available booths.
He said: “We are seeking talented, and experienced hairstylists who are passionate about hair and dedicated to providing exceptional services to our clients.”
New Wave Beauty is hosting a fashion show in collaboration with clothing stores in Downtown Clermont June 17, the first of many free events staff are planning to host.
The salon is located at 646 8th Street, Clermont. Call 352-910-3671 for more details or visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NewWaveBeautyCo