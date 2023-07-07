South Lake County was lit-up like a Roman candle this past July 4 as thousands of people attended Independence Day celebrations in Clermont and Groveland.
Clermont hosted its annual Red, White and Boom event on the shores of Lake Minneola, while Groveland’s event at Lake David was a huge success.
Elsewhere in the county, residents celebrated at home with family and friends, or on the water where dozens of boaters took to the city’s chain of lakes to have fun on what was a scorcher of a day.
There are so many ways to enjoy July 4 – we have put together some images to show how South Lake likes to celebrate this important day in US history.