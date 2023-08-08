The Lake County Animal Shelter is teaming up with NBCUniversal Local to participate in the ‘Clear the Shelters’ 2023 pet adoption campaign that is taking place until August 31.
This partnership features fee-waived pet adoptions throughout the campaign and will take place at the Lake County Animal Shelter, located at 12280 County Road 448 in Tavares.
Since its 2015 inception, NBCUniversal has helped more than 860,000 pets find new homes. The 2022 campaign established a new single-year record with more than 161,000 adoptions while raising more than $540,000.
Residents and visitors interested in these wonderful pets are encouraged to make an appointment online by visiting https://www.lakecountyfl.gov/animal-shelter/appointments. Walk-ins are also welcome. Adoptions include spay or neuter services, initial vaccinations, microchips, personalized ID tags, and a lifetime of love.
Hill’s Pet Nutrition has partnered with NBCUniversal and will provide adoption kits to help new pet parents and their pets get a healthy start on their new life together. Kits containing starter bags of Hill’s science-led nutrition, coupons, pet-parenting tips, and other supplies will be available at select shelters during the campaign.
“The Lake County Animal Shelter has operated at historic capacity during the last year, a trend animal shelters are feeling across the nation. For potential adopters, this means an amazing and unprecedented variety of pets are available,” said Whitney Boylston, Director of the Lake County Animal Shelter.
“During last year’s Clear the Shelters campaign, we placed 275 pets in loving homes. We have a goal to exceed those numbers this year and place many more pets with their forever homes.”
This year, the shelter has achieved more than 3347 positive outcomes, reflecting its commitment to helping animals find loving homes.
The Clear the Shelters™ adoption campaign is an opportunity to continue finding new homes for adoptable animals through the summer, the busiest period of the year. Residents who are unable to adopt can help by spreading the word, fostering, volunteering, or donating supplies from the shelter’s Amazon wish list: https://a.co/jbQHcAlBy.
For more information about Lake County Animal Shelter, visit https://www.lakecountyfl.gov/animal-shelter. To see available pets and follow the shelter on social media on Facebook or Twitter.