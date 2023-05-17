A chance meeting with a homeless man in Clermont has led to one couple’s mission to provide affordable workforce housing help for the South Lake community.
Steve and Linda Smith, who created New Beginnings of Central Florida, a non-profit that assists households who have lost their home, recently unveiled their plans for new single-family homes which will be built in Groveland.
Building work on the three-cottage style 2 and 3-bedroom homes on Main Avenue, just north of Phelps Street, will begin in the next few weeks with homes being completed this Fall.
“Our New Beginnings of Central Florida programs help both the needy and the homeless,” Steve Smith said. “We know the problems. We must all work together to help solve the many community challenges, one step at a time.
“We are committed to creating affordable housing as we believe that housing is a basic and fundamental need in order for individuals and families to structurally improve their lives. This is a big step towards our goals.”
Following successful business careers, the Smiths retired from Ohio and settled in Clermont 20 years ago. After the meeting with the homeless man, they felt a calling to serve the less fortunate as they quickly found out that there were few services available in South Lake to help.
They set-up New Beginnings of Central Florida and began their journey to transforms lives in the community.
The new affordable houses are the result of years of planning and extensive research conducted by New Beginnings and with the help of the City of Groveland who donated the land for this pilot project.
Groveland Mayor Evelyn Wilson said: “Affordable workforce housing has been an ongoing issue. With the rapid growth and expansion plans for job and career opportunities created by Amazon, Kroger and many others, we need to find more affordable housing solutions.
“We hope that this will be the first of many more affordable Groveland area housing projects that we will create with New Beginnings and other organizations.”
The affordable housing scheme is just one new way that the Smiths and New Beginnings of Central Florida are helping the community’s most needy.
Smith said that due to the increased number of calls New Beginnings receives from people experiencing life-changing and often traumatic situations such as the loss of their home or job and rent increases, all of their case managers are studying to become Certified Behavioral Specialists.
“These case workers will have extensive trauma education and work under the supervision of a State Licensed mental health counselor,” Smith said. “To help those who need to enhance their computer skills and job performance, we are now partnering with Vibrant Random Solutions to expand our computer lab and training programs.
“We will be teaching classes to those who want to improve their computer skills that will lead to better job performance, along with enhanced financial literacy training.”
New Beginnings of Central Florida is a 501(c)(3) non-profit faith-based ministry. They serve to empower people to live a responsible life in a home and to be self-efficient.
For more information, call 352-404-6946 or visit their thrift store at 415 Citrus Tower Blvd in Clermont. Visit them at www.nbcfl.org