The Lake County Minneola Schoolhouse Library kicked off its summer series of fun and educational programs with reptiles, lizards and spiders.
Kids who attended the library’s first event of the summer were able to pet the animals who appeared curtesy of Zoo Mom Science, a fun, hands-on wildlife and science program.
Laura and Bruce Roberts of Zoo Mom Science shared a critter demonstration including a baby alligator, various snakes, a gecko, lizard, a big spider and a huge python.
During the fun event, children were encouraged to ask questions. Laura Roberts is an expert at teaching science with 35 years of animal handling experience and 25 years of teaching
experience.
Minneola Librarian Josie Dix said: “Summer story times will be held on Tuesday afternoons from 1 to 1:30 PM and Thursday mornings from 11 to 11:30 AM at the Minneola Schoolhouse Library. Adults can enjoy the Front Porch Book Club on Wednesdays June 14 and July 12 from 10 to 11 am.“
Summer Friday Morning Showtime will begin at 11 am in the Minneola City Hall Gym at 800 US Hwy 27, Minneola.
*June 23: Mak’s Variety Show – Juggling, magic, visual and physical comedy.
*June 30: JiggleMan Banks Helfrich – Zany comedy show.
*July 7: Gatorland – Reptile and animal Encounters.
*July 14: The Minneola Firefighters – Learn about fire safety and tour Minneola’s Big Red Fire Truck.
Summer fun activities will be held at the Minneola Schoolhouse Library.
*June 20: 3-D Chalk Art for kids and teens with Beth Pittman starting at 10 AM.
*July 13: Summertime Crafts from 3:30 to 5 PM.
*July 18: 3-D Chalk Art for kids and teens with Beth Pittman starting at 10 AM.
*July 21: Scavenger Hunt starting at 11 AM.
*July 28: End of Summer Party with food, games and prizes from 3:30 to 5 PM.
The Lake County Minneola Schoolhouse Library is located at: 100 South Main Avenue, Minneola, FL. Call: 352-432-3921.