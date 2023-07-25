The City of Groveland is now accepting Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) applications through August 9, 2023.
There is one open position to serve the remainder of a four-year term limit on the Community Redevelopment Agency Board, in which the term expires on June 7, 2024.
Applicants MUST reside or be engaged in business within the community redevelopment area and are encouraged to visit www.groveland-fl.gov for a list of CRA member duties.
Applications may also be requested via the City Clerk at virginia.wright@groveland-fl.gov, (352)-730-9285.