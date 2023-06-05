Clermont City Council has announced the winners of the 10th annual Drop Saver poster competition.
Students were invited to get creative and express what water conservation means to them in the contest sponsored by the American Water Works Association.
The program was introduced in 1998 to bring awareness to the importance of protecting and conserving water, our most valuable natural resource on the planet.
A huge congratulations to the winners who were:
Overall Winners - 1st – Mingna (Nina) Shi; 2nd – Andrea Alvarez; 3rd – Aubree Terrio
Second and third grade winners – 1st Mingna (Nina) Shi; 2nd Rafael Nunes; 3rd – Amoni Diloney
Fourth and Fifth Grade winners were - 1st – Andrea Alvarez; 2nd - Lilah Winfrey; 3rd – Elena Perez
Sixth and Seventh grade winners – 1st – Aubree Terrio; 2nd - Dakota Ocanas and 3rd - Campbell Evans.