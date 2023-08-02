Calling all gardeners of native plant landscapes: The Florida Native Plant Society welcomes applications for its 2023 landscape awards.
Gardeners, businesses, government agencies, HOAs and community groups are invited to apply for the annual awards. Professionals and amateurs can showcase a landscaped project or their own garden.
Submission deadline is Aug. 31.
Categories include single-family residence, multi-family and non-residential sites, butterfly or wildflower gardens, and restoration projects. One first place “Native Garden of Excellence” may be awarded in each category, and one or more honor awards may be given.
“Florida is the land of gardens, and we want to encourage folks to help us find those gardens that exemplify the beauty of native plants,” said Lynda Davis, FNPS executive director. “Our society members and the public can learn from formally designed gardens or someone’s front yard. The benefits to wildlife, water quality and pollinators are immeasurable.”
Since the 1980s, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization has worked to preserve, conserve and restore native plants and native plant communities throughout the state, including advocating for increased protection for threatened and endangered plants and plant communities. The membership organization has over 6,000 members in 33 chapters statewide.
Award winners will be announced Oct. 1, to kick off Florida Native Plant month across the state. Winners will receive an annual FNPS membership, admission to the society’s annual conference, a yard sign and feature stories in the Palmetto magazine and the Sabal minor newsletter.
According to FNPS, applications must include project narratives touching upon pre-existing conditions, favorite native plants, design inspiration and concept, list of wildlife and pollinators using the site, maintenance routine, preservation of existing native vegetation, use of sustainable practices, and any educational components.
Entry fees range from $40 for residential gardens to $100 for commercial landscapes. A minimum two-year grown-in period before submittal is required, as well as the exclusion of invasive plants from the site.
The application process is spelled out at https://www.fnps.org/what-we-do/landscaping/landscape-awards-information.
Email info@fnps.org or call 321-271-6702 for more information.