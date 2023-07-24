The Florida Department of Health in Lake County (DOH-Lake) in collaboration with
the Lake County School Board will be conducting a school immunization event in Clermont.
The event, for school age children only, will be held at DOH-Lake Clermont, 875 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont, on Saturday, August 5th from 9:00 – 1:00pm and Thursday, August 10th from 1:00 – 7:00pm.
The following required vaccinations will be provided:
· Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis (Tdap)
· Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis (DTaP)
· Hepatitis B (Hep B)
· Haemophilus influenzae type B (HIB)
· Polio
· Prevnar
· Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR)
· Varicella (Chickenpox)
There is no charge for immunization for children, Pre-K to 18 years of age provided they are still enrolled in elementary, middle, or high school. Parents or guardian must bring a copy of the child’s immunization records.
If not able to attend, immunization services are offered Monday through Fridays at our DOH-Lake locations. Please call (352) 771-5500 for hours and appointments.
A Parent’s Guide to Childhood Immunizations is available for parents at the CDC’s website by either downloading and printing a free copy or requesting a free booklet, which features children’s drawing to assist in educating the entire family.
For more information regarding the CDC’s National Immunization Program visit www.cdc.gov/vaccines/parents or call 800-CDC- INFO or contact the Florida Department of Health in Lake County at http://lake.floridahealth.gov/.