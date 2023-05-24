The African American Book Club of Clermont has been busy with book donations recently.
Gloria Pasteur, AABCC Founder and President, dropped off the club’s annual donation of children’s books to Howey-in-the-Hills Public Library.
The club also donated an assortment of fiction books by African American woman authors to Cooper Memorial Library in Clermont.
“We love donating books,” Gloria Pasteur said. “It gives us great pleasure to be able to help community organizations. We also regularly give books to schools to help encourage the kids to read.”
The AABCC was founded in 2006 by community members living in the King’s Ridge sub-division of Clermont.
Members meet once a month apart from June, July and August to discuss chosen books.