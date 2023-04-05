The Greater Clermont Cancer Foundation held its 14th annual Bras for the Cause & Boxers Too gala on March 25 at the Clermont Performing Arts Center. This year’s event theme was “Enchantment,” and the gala featured a fashion show and auction with whimsically themed decorated bras and boxers designed, donated and modeled by members of the community. Over 450 guests attended.
The two top bra ensemble bids came in at $5,200 each for Daisies in the Stars by Jeanette Bokland and Melissa Cassell as well as Malificent by Sandra Martin. The GCCF has raised over $30,000 so far from the live bra and boxer auction.
Marie Howd of the GCCF board of directors welcomed guests, and Eileen Scates, Billy Flanigan and Sheila Ward were the masters of ceremonies welcoming 16 sets of adorned bra and boxer models to center stage for the charity auction.
“There were many highlights for me this year, but the most touching was the cancer candle ceremony. We had many past and present patients that we have helped in attendance. My heart was filled, while I was hugging one of them as she lit her candle as a survivor,” said GCCF treasurer Kay Simpson. “I am so grateful for all of our generous community support for the Greater Clermont Cancer Foundation. We would not be able to do what we do without this caring community.”
Howd added, “It never seems to surprise me how wonderful our community is. Once again, they came out in support of our local cancer families. From the volunteers to all the businesses who donated and offered their services and especially to all the designers and models who made the show possible. My heart is overwhelmed. We could not do what we do at GCCF without their continued support ... and I am blessed to be a part of this fabulous event.”