The Greater Clermont Cancer Foundation held its 14th annual Bras for the Cause & Boxers Too gala on March 25 at the Clermont Performing Arts Center. This year’s event theme was “Enchantment,” and the gala featured a fashion show and auction with whimsically themed decorated bras and boxers designed, donated and modeled by members of the community. Over 450 guests attended.

The two top bra ensemble bids came in at $5,200 each for Daisies in the Stars by Jeanette Bokland and Melissa Cassell as well as Malificent by Sandra Martin. The GCCF has raised over $30,000 so far from the live bra and boxer auction.

