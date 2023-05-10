On what was a beautiful spring morning, more than 50 people attended World Tai Chi and Qigong Day at Lake Hiawatha Preserve in Clermont.
The global event, that happens on the last Saturday of April each year at 10am local time in 100’s of cities spanning 80 nations, was organized by local Tai Chi and QiGong instructor Sonya Dumas.
Attendees took part in different classes to learn this ancient Chinese art and watched demonstrations by Dumas’ students. Grandmaster Glenn C. Wilson, a five-time world champion and 8 times US Tai Chi Champion, was an honored guest who also hosted a workshop.
“This was our 8th annual World Tai Chi event here in Clermont and it was a great success,” said Dumas. “It was wonderful to have so many new and existing students attend. Tai Chi is such a gentle exercise, and it was wonderful to practice it in such a beautiful location.”
Tai Chi is an ancient form of Chinese Kung Fu. It is a martial art that emphasizes softness, internal energy development and spiritual cultivation bringing together movements, meditation and deep breathing. As an exercise, it is proven to have many health benefits.
“The benefits of Tai Chi are numerous,” Dumas said. “Medical studies have shown that Tai Chi can lower blood pressure, help with balance, aid with digestive issues and help prevent falls in seniors.
“It is also marvelous for stress reduction and a lot of people call it a ‘hidden exercise’ because you don’t feel like you’re working hard and yet you are strengthening your core, your breathing, and your movements.
Sonya hosts classes every Thursday evening from 6.30-8.30pm and every Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 10-11am. All classes are held at the Clermont Arts and Recreation Center, 3700 US-27 S, Clermont.
Classes cost $60 a month for two classes a week or $10 per individual class. Silver Sneakers members are free.
For more information on Tai Chi Clermont, contact Sonya Dumas on 321-303-9804 or visit www.TaiChiClermont.com