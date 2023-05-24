With a groundbreaking ceremony just days away, Building Blocks Ministries, an organization that supports adults with developmental disabilities, is sharing more details about their proposed new home.
The planned 6,000 square foot building is being made possible by generous donations from the Live Well Foundation of South Lake, the Harper Family Charitable Foundation and the Community Foundation of South Lake as well as many individual donors.
Building Blocks Ministries Founder and Executive Director Paula Whetro said: “We are grateful for their generous support of our dream to have a larger building to be able to serve up to 100 adults with developmental disabilities.
“We have leased spaces in the Minneola community for years. However, none of the properties were designed to meet the needs of our programs. Our new building will be custom designed to meet those expanded needs.”
The new Building Blocks Ministries headquarters will soon be built on Gadson Street in Groveland. Another $500,000 is still needed to be raised for Phase One of the new Building Project and Whetro is hoping to do this through fund raising and donations.
Since Building Blocks was founded in 2005, staff have dedicated their time to give the best possible care and advice to their clients through their Day Training Program. There is no Agency for Persons with Disabilities office in Lake County, so Building Blocks fills that gap.
“Our vision remains to see full inclusion and participation of adults with developmental disabilities in all aspects of the community. Our mission is to empower these adults to dream, believe in themselves and engage in training designed to support individual achievements,” said Whetro.
“Our staff is an amazing team of dedicated professionals who are passionate about making a difference in the lives of adults with developmental disabilities. They have each completed over 30 hours of Direct Support training.
“We created our Building Lives curriculum that is used in our Day Training Program based on four areas including community involvement, exploring work, health and wellness and life skills.”
Building Blocks Ministries is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization. They are located at 548 South US Hwy 27, Suite C, Minneola.
If anyone wants to help or donate to the New Building Project, contact Paula Whetro at 352-536-9264 or visit www.buildingblocksministries.com for more information.