The Friends of Cooper Memorial Library are hosting their annual Summer Book Sale this July and they are asking for donations of books, jigsaw puzzles and gently used crafts to sell at the event.
This year’s book sale takes place on Friday and Saturday July 28 and 29 from 9am- 3pm, and on Monday July 31 from 9am-5pm.
The library’s community room will be filled to the brim with massive amounts of books, CDs and DVDs, audio books, jigsaw puzzles, and craft supplies! Suggested donations will range from 25 cents to $1 unless otherwise marked.
Browse through mystery, romance, history, general fiction, business, self-help, religion, foreign language, cookbooks, craft books and the classics. This year, the children’s and young adults section has received an amazing amount of donated items.
Local restaurants and Friend’s members have donated gift cards for the Book Sale drawing with all proceeds from the sale given back to the library to help fund many community programs including the children and young adult summer reading program.
If you have books, jigsaw puzzles or craft supplies you no longer want or need and you would like to donate to the sale, please drop them off at the Cooper Memorial Library at 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont.