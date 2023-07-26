If you’re an artist who has dreamed of having your work seen by thousands of people, then here’s your chance!
Clermont Main Street is accepting submissions for a mural to enhance the city’s history and culture, and to promote more tourism.
The winning mural of approximately 172 square feet, is for the Art Walk District of Downtown Clermont on West Montrose Street.
To apply, send a sketch of your proposed artwork along with color samples and a list of wall treatments to be used. Artists may submit digital renderings, collages, or photographs.
There is a budget of $2,500 and the artist is required to provide all supplies like paint, brushes, and ladders.
Work must be completed within four weeks of a start date no later than September 15 2023, and a ribbon cutting ceremony will be scheduled to celebrate.
Send files and proposals to director@clermontdowntown.com by August 4 no later than 5.30pm.