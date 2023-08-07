Expose Hair Loft in Clermont was a hub of creativity and activity this past weekend as dozens of kids attended the salon’s eighth free hair styles and school supplies event.
By the end of Sunday, 31 kids were ready to go back to school this week with fresh new hair and bags full of pens, pencils, notebooks, and other essentials.
Salon owner Michelle Lundy said: “This was a great day! It went very well, and we managed to see 31 kids who all wanted different styles.
“Everything here is free, from the hair styling to the backpacks and school supplies, the DJ who came to provide the best music and the food truck. We are very blessed.”
Up until a couple of weeks ago, Michelle was struggling to find people to donate school supplies and was concerned that she wouldn’t have enough.
The News Leader stepped in to publish an article asking the community for help – and people came out in droves with donations to ensure the event was a triumph.
“I can’t thank the News Leader and our community enough for their help,” said Michelle. “This event relies on volunteers and donations, and I was so concerned that we wouldn’t be able to help as many kids this year.
“Thanks to my S.O.S in the newspaper, people were very forthcoming, and I had record numbers of donations. I love living in this small town – when you need help, the community really does have your back.”
Daphne McCoy from Groveland attends the Expose event every year with her daughters Tatyana, 15 and Shanell, 13.
“We are so grateful to Michelle and her team for organizing this wonderful event,” said Daphne. “My girls love coming here to get their hair styled for the beginning of school.
“I love how the community comes together to make it work. Michelle is an amazing lady to organize it and to help so many families like ours.”
Sophia Payn from Clermont brought her daughter Trinity, 10, to have her hair styled.
“This is something the community needs,” she said. “Michelle and her stylists are the best - they are all so respectful and good with the kids. This is an event we look forward to every year.”
Expose Hair Loft is located at 1105 Bowman Street, Clermont. Tel: 352-432-5939 for more information.