September 16 – Hispanic Heritage Festival – Tavares
The Tavares Public Library and Friends of Tavares Library are hosting a special festival from 12pm-4pm. The fun event includes music, dance, food and a Quinceanera Fashion Show and it is free to the public. The library is located at 314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares. For more information call 352-742-6204
September 16 - Fiesta on the Lake – Groveland
This will be Groveland’s first Fiesta on the Lake to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. There will be plenty of good food, drinks, music, kid-friendly activities, mariachi bands, flag twirlers and so much more! The event will be held at Lake David Park, 450, S lake Avenue, Groveland from 2-8pm.
September 23
Sips and salsa festival – Clermont
More than 10,000 people are expected to attend one of Clermont’s most popular events of the year. This year, there is a Fido’s Costume Competition, live music and delicious Hispanic foods, plenty of salsa and margaritas, dancing and a kid’s zone. The event runs from 6-9pm at Waterfront Park, 330 3rd Street, Clermont.
September 30
Viva La Frida festival – Mount Dora
Mount Dora Center for the Arts is hosting this event to also celebrate the famous Mexican painter, Frida Kahlo. Enjoy an inspiring day filled with Latin experiences, food, music, and art inspired by the Latin and Hispanic culture. VIP ticket holders can enjoy a private catered area that includes special Tequila tasting. The event runs from 11am-8pm at Donnelly Park, 530 N. Donnelly, Mount Dora.