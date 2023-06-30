Blueberries can be a great ingredient in many recipes. They often perfectly balance the sweet with the tart in flavor – and they’re a healthy treat, too.
These little berries are one of the most antioxidant-rich fruits you can find, plus they are very high in fiber. According to research available via the National Institutes of Health, “Blueberries contain a large number of phytochemicals ... Epidemiological studies associate regular, moderate intake of blueberries and/or anthocyanins with reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, death, and type 2 diabetes, and with improved weight maintenance and neuroprotection.”
Honey-laced blueberry parfaits can be enjoyed any time of day. Made with tasty layers of blueberries, yogurt and angel food cake, the parfaits are light, flavorful and refreshing. Enjoy this recipe, courtesy of “Cooking Light: Fresh Food Superfast” (Oxmoor House) by The Cooking Light Editors.
Honey-Laced Blueberry Parfaits
Yield: 4 servings
1 6-ounce carton French vanilla low-fat yogurt
1 6-ounce carton blueberry low-fat yogurt
1-½ cups frozen fat-free whipped topping, thawed
3 cups 1-inch cubed angel food cake
2 cups blueberries
1 tablespoon honey
½ cup honey-almond flax cereal, coarsely crushed
1. Combine yogurts in a bowl; gently fold in whipped topping.
2. Layer about 1/3 cup angel food cake, 1/4 cup blueberries and 1/3 cup yogurt mixture in each of four dessert glasses. Repeat procedure once.
3. Drizzle honey evenly over parfaits. Top evenly with cereal. Serve immediately.