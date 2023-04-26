April 23–29, all 16 Lake County libraries and the Lake County Animal Shelter have teamed up to promote National Library Week.
The Lake County Library System is encouraging everyone to visit their local library and become familiar with all the great resources the library system has to offer.
Residents and visitors who have yet to pick up a library card from a local branch only need to provide a state ID listing their Lake County address to receive their free card.
During Library Week, Lake County Animal Services is waiving adoption fees for all guests who visit the shelter with their library card. Visitors hoping to adopt a furry friend for free can show any library card, and it does not have to be a Lake County account.
The shelter currently has 100 adoptable dogs available. Participants don’t have to take a dog or cat home immediately – they can volunteer some time at the animal shelter and participate in one of their programs, such as reading in the cat library.
April 26 is National Library Outreach Day (formerly National Bookmobile Day). This day “celebrates the dedicated library professionals who are meeting their patrons where they are. Whether it’s a bookmobile stop at the local elementary school, services provided to community homes or library pop-ups at community gatherings, these services are essential to the community,” says the ALA American Library Association.
April 27 is Take Action for Libraries Day, so if you’ve been considering volunteering at your local library, this is a great day to look into doing just that. Locally, the Lady Lake Library is actively seeking volunteers ages 17 and up to serve with the Friends of the Lady Lake Library by working in the bookstore, organizing donations, shelving books and more. To learn more, follow the library on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lakelakelibrary225.
Monday was Right to Read Day, and Tuesday was National Library Workers Day. Know an exemplary library worker? You can nominate library workers as Stars for the ALA-APA Galaxy of Stars at https://ala-apa.org/nlwd.
First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries across the country.
Libraries in Lake County have a wide variety of books, e-books, audiobooks, digital resources and multimedia materials available for all ages. The libraries also offer services such as computer access, educational programming and literacy outreach.
For more information about the Lake County Library System, visit mylakelibrary.org.
For more information about the Lake County Animal Shelter, visit lakecountyfl.gov.