Oakland’s Celebration Among the Oaks event returns at 10 a.m., April 1 at VanderLey Park, with an expanded footprint offering more experiences, thousands of eggs and boutique vendors.

During Celebration Among the Oaks, guests will have the opportunity to hunt for eggs, pose for free photos with the Easter Bunny, shop at over 40 vendor booths and enjoy kids’ activities and crafts.

Recommended for you