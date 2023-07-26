It was a nail-biter of a game, but the members of the Champion Circle Youth Program narrowly beat Clermont Police Department at their third annual basketball challenge.
At the game, that was supported by South Lake families, the Champion Circle home team pulled off a very close 49 to 43 win over the police in the final seconds, propelling them to win the 2023 trophy.
Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway said: “Today was a great day! Our Police Department had the honor to interact with our future generations.
“The basketball game was all about building positive relationships that will take us forward to help build new leaders with all the young men and women in our community.”
The Champion Circle, a youth empowerment mentoring program for 14–18-year-old men, is organized by The Give A Day Foundation, a community outreach program founded by Otis Taylor.
This summer, GADF hosted 16 students who participated in free tutorial meetings educational workshops, and community and sports activities.
They are taught core values including identity discovery career development, health awareness, financial identity, and volunteerism to help them gain a better understanding of why it is important to give back to your community.
Each young man is assigned a mentor to guide them through the next academic year. GADF partners with local area non-profits to support seniors, families, teens, kids, animal rescue, arts, Special Olympics sports, and recreational activities.
To learn more about GADF and Champion Circle, visit www.giveadayfoundation.org and www.gadfchamp.org or call 407-864-3303. You can also email Otis directly at Otis@GiveADayFoundation.org