Members of the South Lake County Fellowship of Christian Athletes recently hosted their annual Vision Awards dinner in the Trilogy Magnolia House ballroom in Groveland.
The FCA Vision Dinner gave more than 250 people the opportunity to see and hear the impact of FCA ministry programs here in South Lake County.
During the presentation to celebrate local athletic youth’s achievements through integrity, community service and teamwork, speakers shared inspirational success stories to highlight the FCA’s important work in the community.
At the event, Tim Hancock, South Lake County FCA area director, said: “If the Generation Z is not reading the bible or going to church, then we need to meet them where they are, on our sports fields, courts and on our campuses.
“There are three Ps in which you can help. Pray for FCA to continue to make a spiritual difference, participate and become a volunteer, and partner by becoming a financial partner and teammate to raise up staff with resources to pour into our youth.”
The FCA is a community of athletes and coaches from all over South Lake County who share their Christianity in the hopes to inspire and help younger generations to make a spiritual difference in the community.
There are over 2,800 athletes on more than 100 sports teams from 13 participating schools and churches. FCA staff work to ensure that students who take part are supported when dealing with stress and personal issues that affect the youth of today.
The ministry also offers a summer camp with athletic, spiritual and leadership training. Kids can earn camp scholarships to attend.
For more information, contact South Lake County Fellowship of Christian Athletes by calling 407 310 3146. Email is THancock@FCA.org and you can also visit www.SouthLakeCountyFCA.org.