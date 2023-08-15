Have you ever wondered how our city is run? Well, here’s your chance to find out what really goes on behind the scenes!
The City of Clermont is offering a free 7-week educational program that allows residents to explore various departments and to discover first-hand how the city operates and provides necessary services.
Applicants must be 18 years and older, live in Clermont and be available Thursday evenings from September 14-October 26.
For more details, visit www.ClermontFl.giv and applications will be accepted through September 1.