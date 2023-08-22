Have you ever wondered how our city is run? Well, here’s your chance to find out what really goes on behind the scenes!
The City of Clermont is offering a free 7-week educational program that allows residents to explore various departments and to discover first-hand how the city operates and provides necessary services.
Applicants must be 18 years and older, live in Clermont and be available Thursday evenings from September 14-October 26.
Each week, students will meet with directors and staff from featured departments who will
explain what their department does, how work gets done and how challenges are handled. Students are encouraged to ask questions and many departments will provide tours and
demonstrations.
Clermont residents have historically been very excited to learn more about how their City runs and this type of program is often the first step for residents who are interested in
becoming part of local government.
To ensure a positive experience for everyone, the program is limited to the first 25 applicants who are at least 18 years old with confirmed Clermont residency and who can commit to attending at least six of the seven classes. Additional applicants will be placed
on a waiting list.
For more details, visit www.ClermontFl.giv and applications will be accepted through September 1.