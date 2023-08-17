Lake County’s Animal Shelter is celebrating the 119 adoptable pets placed in loving new homes in the first week of their Clear the Shelters event.
So far, the Lake County Animal Shelter has placed 119 pets in loving homes during the first 10 days of the Clear the Shelters™ 2023 pet adoption campaign. The event takes place Aug. 1 – Aug. 31.
This partnership features fee-waived pet adoptions throughout the campaign and takes place at the Lake County Animal Shelter, located at 12280 County Road 448 in Tavares. The Lake County Animal Shelter is open from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
One special adoptee is Maui, a special needs dog that cannot use his back legs. The County was excited to receive a canine wheelchair from an anonymous contributor, offsetting the cost and needs of adopting the happy pup.
Last year, the Lake County Animal Shelter placed 275 pets in loving homes. This year the goal is to exceed those numbers by placing many more pets in their forever home.
Residents and visitors interested in these wonderful pets are encouraged to make an appointment online by visiting https://www.lakecountyfl.gov/animal-shelter/appointments. Walk-ins are also welcome. Adoptions include spay or neuter services, initial vaccinations, microchips, personalized ID tags, and a lifetime of love.
The Clear the Shelters™ adoption campaign is an opportunity to continue finding new homes for adoptable animals through the summer, the busiest period of the year. Residents who are unable to adopt can help by spreading the word, fostering, volunteering, or donating supplies from the shelter’s Amazon wish list: https://a.co/jbQHcAlBy.
For more information about Lake County Animal Shelter, visit https://www.lakecountyfl.gov/animal-shelter. To see available pets and follow the shelter on social media on Facebook or Twitter.