Starting this weekend August 13, the city’s Farmers Market has been moved due to streetscaping works being carried out on W Montrose Street.
It will be relocated to W. Minneola, 8th Street, and the Art Walk area. Clermont Main Street has got approval from the City to have table vendors (no tents) set up on the Art Walk for Farmers Market events.
When construction ends on W. Montrose, Main Street expects the Farmers Market to expand and encompass W. Montrose, 7th, 8th, the Art Walk, and W. Minneola.
During the summer there are approximately 60 vendors each week at the market and over the next 6-8 months, those numbers are expected to grow to 150+ each Sunday.