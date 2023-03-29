Want to learn more about your roots and the paths your family members took over the decades?
Want to learn more about your roots and the paths your family members took over the decades?
Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society can help with that.
Three free beginner genealogy classes will be held in-person at the Cooper Memorial Library in Clermont April 5, April 19 and May 3.
April 5: Introducing Immigration Facts, Review the Genealogy Research Plan, Exploring Features of Genealogy Search Engines. Register at https://PSLCStartGenealogyApril5.eventbrite.com.
April 19: Digging into Vital Records, Uncovering Census Basics, Avoiding Research Errors, Etc. Register at https://PSLCStartGenealogyApril19.eventbrite.com.
May 3: Obituary Notes, The Naturalization Process, Government Website Sources. Register at https://PSLCStartGenealogyMay3.eventbrite.com.
Presentations will be 1–3 p.m. in Room 221 of the library.
Attend one or all three sessions. Registration is not required, but suggested, and walk-ins are welcome.
For more information, visit https://PastfindersSLC.org or like PastfindersofSL on Facebook.