The Clermont Woman’s Club is passionate about encouraging women to train for non-traditional careers like welding, automotive service technology and heating/air conditioning.
With this goal in mind, the charity has partnered-up with Lake Technical College in Eustis to offer two $750.00 scholarships to benefit a female who is enrolling full time at the school.
Funds will be released to the school after the Clermont Woman's Club verifies the student has enrolled full time in an approved program. Applications and requirements can be downloaded from the website http://www.clermontwomansclub.org or from the Lake Tech Financial Aid Office. Anyone interested is encouraged to submit their applications as soon as possible.
Clermont Woman’s Club also offers three $1,500.00 scholarships to female graduates from our local high schools of East Ridge, Minneola and South Lake. Applications can be downloaded from our website or students can get more information from their guidance counselor.
The Clermont Woman's Club is a Federated Woman's Club chartered in l927. It is a non-profit service organization and by fundraising throughout the year, members are able to support international, national and local charities.
They meet on the first Tuesday of each month, September through May at 12:30pm at their clubhouse, 655 W Broom St., Clermont. For information see www.clermontwomansclub.org