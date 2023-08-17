August 16
Clermont Garden Club Open House & New Member Orientation
849 West Ave., Clermont FL. Light refreshments will be served.
If you're thinking about joining a local garden club or would like more information, this is a great event for those who love horticulture and gardening. Clermont Garden Club is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Club members meet September through May. New members and guests are warmly welcomed. The club facility at 849 West Ave, Clermont is also available to rent for meetings, parties, weddings, etc. by contacting the Club’s rental chairman. at www.clermontgardenclub.com.
August 17
Bingo and Beer Fundraiser
Superior Residences of Clermont, 1600, Hunt Trace Blvd, Clermont
Enjoy a few games of bingo, a raffle and a 50/50 drawing to raise cash to help fight Alzheimer’s Disease. There will be warm baked pretzels and melted cheese and cold beer, soda and water for sale. The fun is from 6-8pm and is open to anyone over the age of 18 years-old.
August 18
South Lake Chamber of Commerce Breakfast
620 W Montrose Street, Clermont
Join the SLCC for an unforgettable August Chamberbreakfast featuring a keynote presentation from Steven A. Miller, Senior Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility and Disney Ambassador Program. This is an excellent opportunity to hear from one of the most innovative and creative minds in the entertainment industry. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to learn from the best, network with like-minded individuals, and enjoy a delicious breakfast provided by Walt Disney World Resort. Register early to secure your seat before they sell out! SLCC members can RSVP@southlakechamber-fl.com and more information about joining is available by calling 352-394-4191
August 19
It’s a Family Affair, Unity in the Community
Waterfront Park, 330 3rd Street, Clermont
Groveland organisation Keep on Truckin’ LLC has organised a Health and Wealth Fair in Clermont from 11-9pm. There will be free back pack giveaways prizes, live entertainment, food vendors and much more. Contact Ahmad on 352-874-2985 for more information. All ages are welcome.
August 19
Book Sale
Cagans Crossings Library, 16729 Cagan Oaks, Clermont
The Friends of Cagan Crossings Library invite you to their summer book sale with all proceeds going towards library funding including programming for children and adults. Please note cash only is accepted. The book sale runs from 10am-3pm.
August 19
Author Emily Skinner book signing
Sunshine Book Co, 647 Lake Avenue, Clermont
Join local author Emily Skinner at the book store for a special booksigning of her latest novel, The Movie Queen, from 1-3pm.
August 19, 2023
Monthly wine walk
Downtown Clermont (W.Montrose Street)
Explore historic Downtown Clermont while sampling wine at participating shops. Tickets are $25 and available beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Wheatley Realty Group, 664 W Montrose St. or online at https://bit.ly/WineStrollSept. Photo ID is required.
August 20
‘Things and Blings’ Food and Craft Fair
Clermont Arts and Recreation Center, 3700 S.Hwy 27, Clermont
Bev, Joan and Joyce from Shalom Y-All present a craft fair featuring local artisans. Home made crafts and jewellery include clothes, Western items, cork goods, sparkle hair, art work, plants, natural skin care, NY Style bagels, candies, and so much more! There will also be a food truck. The event runs from 12-4pm.
August 20
Farmer’s Market
West Montrose Street, Clermont
Enjoy the outdoors as you shop Downtown Clermont’s market featuring 40 vendors selling local produce, meat, honey, eggs, seafood, hand made gifts and home goods. The market runs from 9am-2pm.
August 22
Arts and Crafts
Kehlor Recreation Center, 466 W Minneola Street, Clermont
This is a free arts and crafts program for residents from 9-11am.
August 26
Star Wars Day
Cagans Crossings Library, 16729 Cagan Oaks, Clermont
The Friends of Cagan Crossings Library are thrilled to announce an extraordinary event that will transport Star Wars fans to a galaxy far, far away! Join them as they celebrate the timeless epic saga of Star Wars through a series of engaging activities and the appearance of special guests from a different planet! This event promises an unforgettable adventure for fans young and old and it runs from 10am-3pm.
August 26
Workout at Waterfront
Waterfront Park, 330 3rd Street, Clermont
Support an awesome cause and head out to Downtown Clermont to get in a great workout put on by Orangetheory Fitness Clermont from 8-9am. A $5 donation is required to participate with all proceeds to benefit BlueLight Health, a local non-profit with a goal to out an end to childhood obesity.
August 29
Butterfly Garden Resoration Day
Cagans Crossings Library, 16729 Cagan Oaks, Clermont
Join the Friends of the library make a start on restoring the butterfly garden. This is a wonderful opportunity to be a part of something special to make the butterfly habitat an attraction to all types of pollinators and wildlife. The event runs from 8am-11pm.
August 30
Philosophy Club
Kehlor Recreation Center, 466, W Minneola Avenue, Clermont
Join like-minded thinkers at this free city council event from 6.30-8.30pm.
August 30
Full Moon Bike Ride
Suncreek Brewery, Downtown Clermont
Trek Clermont has organized a fun full moon bike ride for all ages. It will be a nice, gradual bike ride down the Minneola Trailhead and back, starting at the Suncreek Brewery. Everyone is welcome to join the ride that starts at 7.30pm. For more information, call Trek Clermont at 352-536-2453.
Thru September 1
Citrus Art & History Exhibit
Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center, 126 W. Petris Ave., Oakland
Learn about the citrus industry and its history at the temporary art exhibit. Visit www.oaklandfl.gov.
