Now thru September 1
Citrus Art & History Exhibit
Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center, 126 W. Petris Ave., Oakland
Learn about the citrus industry and its history at the temporary art exhibit. Visit www.oaklandfl.gov.
August 3
Minneola Kids’ Magic Show
Minneola City Hall gym, US Hwy 27, Minneola
The City presents “Minneola Kids’ Magic Show’ featuring Cesar Domico. Admission to the event is free and pizza is provided by Lil Anthony S Pizza and the City of Minneola. The show starts at 12pm.
August 3
Understanding Business Loan Proposals
Online
Learn the “5 C’s of Credit”: character, capacity, capital, collateral and conditions, as well as how to obtain a loan for a start-up, an existing business and to buy a business, at this Mid-Florida SCORE presentation, noon–1 p.m. Register at https://score.tfaforms.net/17?EventID=a105a000009oGxL.
August 4
Farmers Market
Lake David Park, 450 S Lake Avenue, Groveland
There;s plenty of fresh produce, fruits and veggies on sale at this popular morning event that runs from 9am-1pm.
August 5
People’s Choice Dessert Challenge
490 West Avenue, Clermont
The Clermont Historic Village is hosting its 4th annual dessert challenge. Come and sample sweet treats from local vendors and then vote for your favorite! Participating vendors include Cookie Queen, Dee’s Sweet Treats, Gaijin Taiyaki, Morgan’s Cakes, Owen’s Ice Cream Factory, Ritter’s Frozen Custard, Sweet vs. Sinful and The Crazy Apron. Admission to the event is free although a $5 donation per person is suggested. The fun is from 1-3pm.
August 5 & 10
Back-to-School Immunizations
Multiple locations
The Florida Department of Health in Lake County, in collaboration with the Lake County School Board, is hosting two immunization events, Aug. 5, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. and Aug. 10, 1–7 p.m. at these three locations: 875 Oakley Seaver Dr., Clermont; 2113 Griffin Rd., Leesburg; and 249 E Collins St., Umatilla. Call 352-771-5500 or visit http://lake.floridahealth.gov.
August 6
Mel Fisher Exhibit Unveiling
Lake County Historical Museum, Historic Courthouse, first floor, 317 W. Main St., Tavares
The evening will include unveiling of a Mel Fisher exhibit, a screening of the movie, “Atocha: Quest for Treasure” and a guest appearance by Fisher’s granddaughter, Nichole Johanson, 5:30 p.m. Popcorn, candy and drinks will be available at the free event, and donations will be accepted. Call 352-343-9890, email lakecounty1887@yahoo.com or visit https://lakecountyhistoricalmuseum.org.
August 7
Summer Genealogical Chats: Enslaved.org
Online
Discussion will be around the work being done through the website enslaved.org, meticulously determining the nameless that came to the shores of America as slaves and tracing the lineage that has been lost for many years, 11 a.m. This ongoing series is hosted by Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society. Register at https://form.jotform.com/PastfindersSLC/summer-genchat
August 11
2nd Friday Market
Lake David Park, 450 S Lake Avenue, Groveland
Pick-up locally grown fresh produce and other goodies at the city’s 2nd Friday market from 5-9pm. Anyone interested in setting-up a stall should contact www.groveland-Fl-gov/events for more information.
August 16
Clermont Garden Club Open House & New Member Orientation
849 West Ave., Clermont FL. Light refreshments will be served.
If you're thinking about joining a local garden club or would like more information, this is abgreat event for those who love horticulture and gardening. Clermont Garden Club is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Club members meet September through May. New members and guests are warmly welcome. The club facility at 849 West Ave., Clermont is also available to rent for meetings, parties, weddings, etc. by contacting the Club’s rental chairman. at www.clermontgardenclub.com.
To share your community event, email News@ClermontNewsLeader.com.